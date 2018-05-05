Mental Health Week about to get underway

HeadTalks, workshops and lunch-and-learns happen May 7-13 in recognition of Mental Health Week

The Canadian Mental Health Association Mid-Island is gearing up for a week-long celebration of mental health, May 7-13. COURTESY OF CMHA

Mental health is taking a front seat in the Harbour City this month.

Canadian Mental Health Association Mid-Island will kick off HeadTALKS, lunch and learns and workshops on Monday, May 7, as it recognizes CMHA Mental Health Week and the 100th anniversary of the association.

“Mental health is as important as physical health,” said Jason Harrison, executive director of the CMHA Mid-Island, in a press release. “During mental health week we’ll have great opportunities for people to celebrate and learn more about how they can improve their own mental health and contribute to helping family, friends, co-workers, clients and community members make their mental health a priority.”

Themed events run May 7-13, with presenters featured every day. There will also be workshops, like Cooking for Mental Health on Budget by Nanaimo Foodshare and Take Home Naloxone by AIDS Vancouver Island.

For more information about activities visit www.mid-island.cmha.bc.ca.