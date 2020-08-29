Mental health organization supported in its efforts to help people through the pandemic

The Mental Health Recovery Partners Society of Central Vancouver Island has received funding through the Government of Canada and United Way Canada’s emergency community support fund. (Stock photo)

People whose mental health has been affected by COVID-19 have additional support available on the central Island.

The Mental Health Recovery Partners Society of Central Vancouver Island expressed appreciation after it was announced as one of the recipients of funding through the Government of Canada and United Way Canada’s emergency community support fund.

The mental health organization, formerly called the B.C. Schizophrenia Society, said in a press release that its share of funding will allow it to provide free sessions of professional counselling to family caregivers of those living with mental illness whose own mental health has been affected as a result of COVID-19, and to individuals already living with mental illness whose mental health has been exacerbated by COVID-19.

“It has been difficult for most people in our community dealing with the pandemic but especially the vulnerable who have mental illness and their families” said Kristie Sutton, president of MHRPS-CVI, in the release.

The United Way of Central and Northern Vancouver Island noted earlier this summer that it had approved $1.29 million in funding for 64 organizations and 72 programs from the Malahat to Port Hardy.

Signy Madden, executive director of United Way CNVI, said in a press release that more than 100 applications for funding were received, which demonstrates that the community cares, and also that more investment is needed.

“COVID-19 is having a disproportionate impact on vulnerable populations in our region and across Canada,” she said. “We are grateful for the support from the federal government to help our local communities recover and persist through this pandemic.”

Some of the other organizations to receive funding included the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Vancouver Island, Central Vancouver Island Multicultural Society, Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North, Haven Society, Island Crisis Care Society, Nanaimo Brain Injury Society, Nanaimo Community Hospice Society, Nanaimo Community Kitchens Society, Nanaimo District Senior Citizens Housing Development Society, Nanaimo Foodshare Society, Nanaimo Region John Howard Society, Nanaimo Youth Services Association, Nanaimo-Ladysmith Schools Foundation, Society for Equity, Inclusion and Advocacy, Tillicum Lelum Aboriginal Society and Wisteria Community Association.

