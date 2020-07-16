Mental health issue at Penticton City Hall draws police presence

City of Penticton says everyone is now believed to be safe and the situation is resolved

A large police presence temporarily blocked Main Street in downtown Penticton and was momentarily gathered in front of City Hall. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)

A large police presence temporarily blocked Main Street in downtown Penticton Thursday afternoon.

Officers were momentarily gathered in front of City Hall at approximately 3:30 p.m., July 16.

About eight to 10 RCMP and Bylaw officers were gathered on the sidewalk outside City Hall. At least nine vehicles were at one point on scene. Paramedics were also present. A police cruiser temporarily blocked Main St., and motorists were forced to detour.

Representatives from the City of Penticton are referring to the incident as a ‘mental health issue’.

The City said on scene that everyone is safe and the situation is resolved. No injuries have been reported.

Main St. is no longer blocked.

