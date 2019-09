All the funds raised are going towards helping vulnerable people across the world

An attendee at the Festival for World Relief event looking at some of the Mennonite quilts on sale. (John Morrow photo.)

The Mennonite Central Committee hosted their 50th annual Festival for World Relief at the TRADEX in Abbotsford this weekend.

All the funds raised are going towards helping uprooted and vulnerable people across the world.

Some of the weekend’s highlights were: a stand up comedy routine by Chris Prang, music shows, the “Pedaling for Hope” cycling marathon, over 20 booths featuring Mennonite food, live auctions and Mennonite crafts on sale.