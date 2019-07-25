Men, women, kids of all ages participate in inaugural Kinbasket fishing derby in Golden

Kinbasket Reservoir played host to a fishing derby, a fun tradition organizers hope will return year after year.

The derby showcased one of the many benefits the reservoir offers the community, with 27 anglers registered for the event.

While the weekend was intended to be fun for the whole family, a recent group is beginning work to ensure there will be more benefits from the reservoir for the rest of the community as well.

The Kinbasket Reservoir Community Group could address issues surrounding recreational opportunities, like fishing derbies, camping, and more.

The derby was held on July 13 and 14, and organizers were unsure if low water levels would impact the derby, explained David Ratzlaff.

“The reservoir is 30 feet lower than regular, and we were concerned the fishing was not going to be that great,” he stated.

But, anglers were able to catch fish on the days of the derby, and winners were announced at the end of the event.

Men, women, and children went out to participate in the derby, including five youth under the age of 12.

Skye Trerice won in the under 12 category, catching a 4.2-pound bull trout, Tim Higgins brought in a 3.9-pound rainbow trout, and Dave Trerice caught an 8.5-pound bull trout.

Next year, organizers hope they will get the word out in advance and turn the derby into another successful event that will attract people from many areas.

Many of the anglers who participated in the Bush Harbour Derby have attended other fishing derbies on other lakes, and were excited to host their own closer home.

“[It’s] a great way to showcase what Golden has to offer,” Ratzlaff said.