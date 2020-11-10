Men posing as Fortis B.C. workers wanted entry to Princeton home

RCMP warns residents to be vigilant and cautious

Princeton RCMP are warning residents to be vigilant about their personal safety, and to not let strangers into their homes.

According to Sgt. Robert Hughes residents contacted the detachment, saying a pair of men knocked on their door Monday, Nov. 9, claiming to represent Fortis B.C.

It was reported the men were wearing blue coveralls, and had some form of identification.

They said they wanted to inspect the water heater. However the homeowners did not feel comfortable granting them entry, and instead took a picture of their water heater and showed it to them.

It was later learned no Fortis representatives were in the area that day.

There have been no other complaints to local police.

Hughes said the incident highlights the need for residents to be cautious.

“Don’t let anyone into your house if you did not have a scheduled appointment,” Hughes advised.

Anyone being approached in a similar fashion could call police, he added.

