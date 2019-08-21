Two men face charges of breaking and entering, uttering threats and assault following an incident on the Southside on Aug. 11. (Black Press Media file photo)

Men charged with assault on Southside

Two men face charges following a violent incident on the Southside on Aug. 11.

The pair tried to enter a house at the 7000 block of Campbell Road on the Skin Tyee First Nation and then left, as RCMP Cpl. Greg Willcocks told Lakes District News.

The police located the men and arrested them.

Jordan Skin and Craig Skin both face charges of breaking and entering, uttering threats and assault.

The identity of the person assaulted has not been disclosed as the investigation is ongoing, Willcocks said.

The suspects are scheduled for an appearance in the Burns Lake Provincial Court on Aug. 29, according to BC Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin.

