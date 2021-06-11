Memorial tree in Keremeos park uprooted by vandals

All of the trees in the small park were torn up and the statue was shifted

The damages to the downtown park in Keremeos. One of the trees that was uprooted was a memorial tree with a plaque. (Submitted)

The Village of Keremeos is asking for the public’s assistance after the community park was vandalized.

Sometime during the night of June 4, the vandal or vandals uprooted the trees and tree guards in the community park, with the damage discovered the next morning.

One of those trees was a memorial tree with an attached plaque.

The trees have been replanted by the village’s public works department, but it’s not certain whether the trees will survive.

The vandals also attempted to shift or knock over the quail statue in the park, but were unable to manage the statue’s weight.

The village is asking for anyone If anyone knows anything about these senseless and callous acts, please contact the village office at 250-499-2711 or the Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Keremeos Review