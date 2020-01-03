Memorial service for Maple Ridge legion president

The man who was the face of the Maple Ridge Legion Branch 88 will be remembered this Sunday by his comrades, friends and neighbours.

A celebration of life for Jim MacDonald will take place at the legion on 224th Street and 121st Avenue, with doors opening at 9:15 a.m. and ceremonies beginning at 10 a.m., sharp.

MacDonald, 79, died in late November and had just been heavily involved in Remembrance Day ceremonies, presenting the first poppy of the year’s campaign to Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden.

Read more: Maple Ridge legion president dies

The service will see speeches by family and colleagues “of a life well lived, and an opportunity for us to show our love for his family members and share our memories,” said a notice on Facebook.

People wanting to attend, are asked to RSVP via Facebook or e-mail the legion at: legion88@telus.net

Longtime friend and colleague Fred Armstrong will emcee the event, but people are also welcome to share stories about MacDonald, or, they can send in their comments to Armstrong at: fredarmstrong01@gmail.com. for reading to the audience.

Any donations are being asked to be forwarded to the Legion No. 88 poppy fund, the Variety Club or B.C. Heart and Stroke Foundation.

