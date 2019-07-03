Memorial service for Clarke Gourlay scheduled

Service goes Friday, July 5 (10 a.m.) at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre

Clarke Gourlay, founder of Little Qualicum Cheeseworks and Morningstar Farm, passed away on June 29, 2019 in a hiking accident in Strathcona Provincial Park. - File photo

A memorial service for Clarke Gourlay, founder of Little Qualicum Cheeseworks and Morningstar Farm, and Regional District of Nanaimo Area G (French Creek) director, will be held Friday, July 5 (10 a.m.) at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Campbell River Search and Rescue Society at www.crsar.ca.

Gourlay, 55, died following a mountaineering accident on Saturday, June 29 in Strathcona Provincial Park.

A board is also set up at the farm (403 Lowry Rd.) if people wish to go by and share their comments and memories of Clarke.

