Memorial service for Clarke Gourlay scheduled

A memorial service for Clarke Gourlay, founder of Little Qualicum Cheeseworks and Morningstar Farm, and Regional District of Nanaimo Area G (French Creek) director, will be held Friday, July 5 (10 a.m.) at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Campbell River Search and Rescue Society at www.crsar.ca.
Gourlay, 55, died following a mountaineering accident on Saturday, June 29 in Strathcona Provincial Park.
A board is also set up at the farm (403 Lowry Rd.) if people wish to go by and share their comments and memories of Clarke.