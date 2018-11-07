Memorial fundraisers for young Langley boy

A bottle drive in memory of six-year old Keian Blundell is taking place Nov. 17.

A dated family photo of the Blundell family. (left to right) Ryan, Joren, Chantal, Keian. Courtesy Ryan Blundell

With the holiday season on the horizon, a local family is carrying on the legacy of their young son, Keian, who lost his life to cancer in 2014.

The Blundell family is hosting the fourth Team Keian Bottle Drive on Nov. 17 and Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive from now until Dec. 14.

Four years ago, Langley’s Keian Blundell passed away from cancer when he was just six years old.

During the last months that Keian spent at the Children’s Hospital, he delivered toys to the kids that were spending Christmas in the hospital.

Keian’s father, Ryan Blundell, said their family continues with the toy and bottle drive on behalf of Keian, because they know first-hand how difficult cancer is.

“It’s a way for us to pay it forward and we understand how important it is for families not to worry about the financial stress. I took time off work when Keian was in treatment and you want to try and take care of the essentials like rent, mortgage, food, clothes, so you can focus on the most important thing which is being a family.”

The money raised from the bottle drive will go to support families who are affected by childhood cancer and the toys will be distributed to kids at B.C. Children’s Hospital and Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

Ryan said connecting with other families who have their own cancer stories helps to build awareness and community.

“It’s not a club that anyone wants to join. Once you’re in it you can see the love and support. We have a sense of community and you know you’re not alone in this. You don’t know what it’s like until you’re in it.”

On average, Ryan said the bottle drive raises about $1,500 each year.

Over the years, the toy drive has brought in around 10,000 toys.

The Team Keian Bottle Drive is on Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Real Canadian Superstore parking lot at 19851 Willowbrook Dr.

Bottles and cans can also be dropped off at the Langley Bottle Depot at 20137 Industrial Ave., and applied to Team Keian.

Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive runs from Oct. 22 to Dec. 14.

New and unwrapped toys can be dropped off at Kids in the Grove at West Langley Elementary on 9403 212 St.

Other drop off locations in the Lower Mainland include 6355 Deer Lake Ave. in Burnaby, 15 King Edward St. in Coquitlam, 18920 36 Ave. in Surrey, and all Surrey RCMP detachments.

For further information or questions, contact team@teamkeian.com.