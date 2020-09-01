Memorial arch honouring hit-and-run victim in Parksville must be dismantled

A memorial arch erected in honour of a man killed in a hit-and-run incident in Parksville last year must be taken down due to the structure not having the proper permit.

The man’s family has asked that his name not be further circulated, but did want to honour him. They said they “chose to ask for forgiveness and grace rather than permission with this arch, [because] of the circumstances as they are.”

City officials said they have been in contact with the family but are not able to let the structure remain.

“Unfortunately due to the potential liability to those people using the park and beach, we are not able to allow the memorial arch to remain. We have advised the person making the request and the structure will be dismantled. We do understand this is a sad time, the one year anniversary of the passing of [the victim],” said the manager of communications for the city, Deb Tardiff.

