Memorable weekend of family fun at Lake Cowichan celebrates 75th anniversary

From parading a birthday cake through town to the return of timbersports, the big event was great

Fabulous! Amazing! Memorable!

Lake Cowichan’s 75th anniversary celebration was everything organizers hoped it would be. Even the weather cooperated.

Starting off on Friday, Aug. 16 with a special tea for visiting dignitary Dr. Bill Carpentier of Apollo Space Program fame, the return of the Lake Cowichan slo-pitch tourney, plus Music in the Park and a Family Night Movie, everyone was out and about enjoying themselves.

Saturday, the big day, saw the Giant Cake Procession: in which the Cowichan Pipes & Drums escorted a huge cake through the streets to Saywell Park, as kids helped by carrying some of the candles.

The park was party central all weekend, after the opening ceremonies, which saw Ts’uubaa’asatx Chief Georgina Livingstone welcome everyone, and a host of dignitaries bringing their greetings and best wishes for Lake Cowichan’s future.

After that, there was the dedication of the Gerald Thom Memorial Garden, honouring the memory of a dedicated environmentalist.

A kids zone, information booths, a popular forestry simulator from Vancouver Island University, food truck alley, the Imagination Station, a community dinner, and lots of great entertainment just added to the super atmosphere at the park.

Meanwhile, the slo-pitch tournament was continuing, and up at Lake Cowichan School, a Field of Heroes was set up honouring all public service organizations, with fire trucks, a helicopter and lots more for families to visit.

It was offered a special tribute.

Sunday, the return of timbersports drew a huge crowd, the kids fairy forest tour was a sweet treat for the little ones, and the day ended with the Watershed pool party by the water.

Look in next week’s Lake Cowichan Gazette for a full photo gallery of the weekend’s fun events.