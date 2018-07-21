Members appointed to council committees

Summerland council appointed people to municipal boards, committees and commissions at the July 9 council meeting.
The current Parks and Recreation Commission members were offered a term extension to Dec. 31, 2018.
For the Advisory Planning Commission, Tom Kinvig, Frank Kappel, Carla Ohmenzetter, Julian Scholefield, John Dorn, Paul Thompson and Mary-Anne MacDonald were appointed to a three-year term.
Adrian Arts was appointed to the Agricultural Advisory Committee for a two-year term.
Valerie Robertson and Doug Patan were appointed to the Board of Variance for a three-year term.
Jean Evanishen, Sandra Turnbull, Don Gayton, Bobby Bovenzi and Wilfred Barranoik were reappointed to the Cultural Development Committee for a two-year term, expiring March 31, 2020.