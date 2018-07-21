(Black Press photo)

Members appointed to council committees

Summerland council appointed members to municipal boards, commissions and committees

Summerland council appointed people to municipal boards, committees and commissions at the July 9 council meeting.

The current Parks and Recreation Commission members were offered a term extension to Dec. 31, 2018.

For the Advisory Planning Commission, Tom Kinvig, Frank Kappel, Carla Ohmenzetter, Julian Scholefield, John Dorn, Paul Thompson and Mary-Anne MacDonald were appointed to a three-year term.

Adrian Arts was appointed to the Agricultural Advisory Committee for a two-year term.

Valerie Robertson and Doug Patan were appointed to the Board of Variance for a three-year term.

Jean Evanishen, Sandra Turnbull, Don Gayton, Bobby Bovenzi and Wilfred Barranoik were reappointed to the Cultural Development Committee for a two-year term, expiring March 31, 2020.

