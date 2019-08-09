Mega Motocross to the max at Okanagan festival

Some of the country's top motocross riders are demonstrating their skills at Peachfest

Up, up and away.

The high-flying Canadian Tire Mega Motocross riders were at it again Thursday, their first show of Peach Festival in the fourth year in a row they’ve participated in the annual event.

Set up on a section of Lakeshore Drive at Okanagan Lake Park, some of the top riders in Canada are showing off their high-flying skills through Saturday.

Among them are Chris Nolan and Jeff Fehr.

Fehr had the large crowd at Thursday’s opening show calling for more as he landed numerous gravity-defying back flips.

He currently holds the record of 105 feet for the longest natural terrain back flip.

For his part, Nolan threw down some of the biggest cliff hangers and rock solids to be seen on the planet.

There are shows Friday starting at noon and 4 p.m. and Saturday at 1:05 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

Mark Brett | Reporter

