Meeting set for proposed grade 8, 9 classes in Sun Peaks

Public consultation meeting will take place on Monday, Jan. 20, at Sun Peaks

Parents and other community members will have a chance later this month to weigh in on the proposed addition of grades 8 and 9 at Sun Peaks school. (KTW file photo)

The Kamloops-Thompson school district is considering adding the middle school grades in time for the 2020-2021 school year, with trustees having most recently approved having staff obtain feedback on converting the K-7 school.

Adding the grades will involve another full-time teaching position, implementing a five-day school schedule — up from the current four-day week — and renaming the school.

The expansion will also necessitate reviewing the level of support staff at the school.

The district anticipates having about 25 students in grades 8 and 9 attending the school over the next three years.

A public consultation period is open and any questions, comments and feedback can be sent by email to facilityinput@sd73.bc.ca.

Answers to queries will be posted on the school district’s website at sd73.bc.ca and additional information can be obtained by contacting 250-374-0679.