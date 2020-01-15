Meeting set for proposed grade 8, 9 classes in Sun Peaks

The Kamloops-Thompson school district is considering adding the middle school grades in time for the 2020-2021 school year, with trustees having most recently approved having staff obtain feedback on converting the K-7 school.
Adding the grades will involve another full-time teaching position, implementing a five-day school schedule — up from the current four-day week — and renaming the school.
The expansion will also necessitate reviewing the level of support staff at the school.
The district anticipates having about 25 students in grades 8 and 9 attending the school over the next three years.
A public consultation period is open and any questions, comments and feedback can be sent by email to facilityinput@sd73.bc.ca.
Answers to queries will be posted on the school district’s website at sd73.bc.ca and additional information can be obtained by contacting 250-374-0679.