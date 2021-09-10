Meeting procedures under review as Hope council returns to in-person protocols

Council has been meeting virtually since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic

The agenda has been released for a special regular meeting of the District of Hope council, Sept. 13.

The meeting is being held in person, and there is an item on the agenda for council to deliberate continuing on with in-person meetings. They have been meeting virtually throughout the pandemic, as per public health orders.

They will also be defining their Council Procedural Bylaw 1447, and discussing updating the technology for council chambers.

The meeting will also include a delegation. Erica and Christian Ward will speak to considerations regarding public involvement and accountability around proposed changes to the bylaw noted above.

The interim Finance Director will report on COVID Restart Grant-in-Aid Applications, and council will be reviewing the merits of each application.

Another report will be focused on requesting disaster mitigation work from the federal government for structures and bridges along Highways 1 and 7.

Council will also look at whether they can give permissive tax exemptions for the lands owned by the Nature Trust of B.C. along Tom Berry Road, as well as property owned by the Fraser Inclusive and Supportive Housing Society.

The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. in council chambers at 325 Wallace St. To see the full agenda, visit hope.ca.

READ MORE: District of Hope adds special regular meeting to September calendar

@CHWKcommunityjessica.peters@hopestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Hope Standard