Meeting at Walla in Penticton to discuss bakery’s future

Sharon Wiener and Ben Manea, owners of Walla Artisan Bakery & Cafe, have invited the public to a meeting at the bakery on Roger Mutimer’s behalf on March 4 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mutimer is a customer of the bakery and wishes to see its continuity despite Manea and Weiner’s plans to leave it. Jordyn Thomson - Western News

Those interested in the future of Walla Artisan Bakery are invited to a public discussion on March 4.

Running form 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the bakery located inside the Cannery Trade Centre, one Walla’s longtime customers, Roger Mutimer, will be running the discussion to see if the bakery operations are able to continue without the help of current owners Sharon Weiner and Ben Manea.

“We are all saddened by the understandable decision to close Walla. At the same time, Ben’s unique breads and baked goods are indispensable for many of us,” writes Mutimer in a release distributed by Walla. “It would be a great loss if Walla is unable to continue in some form even as Ben and Sharon bow out of its operation.”

Manea was diagnosed with ALS in March 2018 and the business has had corresponding ups and downs with his declining condition. Both owners recently announced they’d be ceasing operations after the March 2 & 3 weekend.

According to Weiner, the bakery can currently operate without the help of herself and Manea, which is why the meeting is being held to see if there is a future for the business that allows them to leave it and focus on Manea’s health.

“You are invited to a public meeting at Walla to see what options there are, to spark ideas and create possibilities for the future. What would be the ideal future for Walla? What could we loyal customers do to bring that about?”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.