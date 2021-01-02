Brandie and Michael Siegel had Victoria’s first baby of 2021 at the Victoria General Hospital at 2:51 a.m. Jan.1. (Courtesy of Island Health)

Meet Victoria’s first baby of 2021: Link Siegel

Link was born at 2:51 a.m.

Victoria’s first baby of 2021 was born nearly three hours after midnight at the Victoria General Hospital.

Weighing 8 pounds 10 ounces, Link Siegel was welcomed into the world at 2:51 a.m. by parents Brandie and Michael Siegel.

A recently compiled list by the B.C. government of the most popular baby names of the last 100 years, shows ‘Linkin’ has gained in popularity in the last decade, but there is no sign of ‘Link’ so far. The list only includes names that have been used five or more times in any given year.

Parents Chris and Taylor Doughty and baby Gerald Patrick Doughty. (Courtesy of Island Health)

On the Island, the first baby of the new year was born at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. Gerald Patrick Doughty, weighing 9 pounds 12 ounces, was born at 1:54 a.m. to parents Chris and Taylor Doughty. He was also the first baby boy to be born in all of B.C. for 2021.

The province’s New Year’s baby girl was born just 21 minutes after midnight at the Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, weighing 7 pounds 4 ounces. Parents Catherine Harrison and Darcy Doberstein haven’t named her yet.

