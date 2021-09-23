Meet Vernon’s new school resource officer

Const. Neil Horne of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is the new school resource officer for the School District 22. (RCMP)

School’s back in session and Const. Neil Horne of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is there too, as the new RCMP school resource officer for School District 22.

“I want to be a positive role model and to play an active role in providing our children with the knowledge and confidence they need to make safe and responsible choices,” Horne said. “I want our kids to know we care about them.”

The school resource officer (SRO) is a key member of the administration team, collaborating with teachers, administrators, parents, students and other community partners to enhance safety and security in schools.

“The health, safety, and well-being of youth in our community is a priority for the RCMP,” superintendent Shawna Baher said. “The SRO program builds long-lasting, meaningful relationships with our students.

“It provides an opportunity to interact with a police officer in a positive, non-confrontational way that humanizes the uniform and lets them see our officers as an adult they can trust.”

Horne brings with him 20 years in social work and an in-depth understanding of the importance of positive engagement with youth.

“As a police officer, it’s incredibly important to me that we promote healthy lifestyles and choices for our children,” Horne said.

“I’m really looking forward to interacting with our students on a daily basis, building trust, having open and honest discussions and sharing perspectives.”

READ MORE: Second-degree murder charge laid in Spallumcheen shooting

READ MORE: Vernon poison-free rodent control first in Okanagan approved by BC SPCA

@VernonNewsnewsroom@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star