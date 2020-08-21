Meet the Kelowna RCMP’s new canine recruit

Nats joined the detachment at eight weeks old

Meet Kelowna RCMP’s newest recruit: 11 week-old German shepherd puppy Nats.

Nats joined the detachment three weeks ago at eight weeks old and was born at the RCMP Police Dog Training Centre in Innisfail, Alberta.

He has been partnered with a general duty officer in Kelowna, who will train him as he grows up to be a police service dog.

Currently, his training focuses on helping him acclimatize in all environments, including meeting new people in various conditions. He is also training to track suspects.

Cst. Solana Paré said Nats is related to active Kelowna police service dog Ice and retired police dog Talon.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan