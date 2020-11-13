Meet the candidates: Ian Mitchell

I’m hoping for your vote for Grand Forks city council. I’m a proud father of two teenagers, have lived in Grand Forks for 15 years, and I’ve dedicated myself (professionally, personally, and in volunteer roles) to public service and trying, in my own small way, to make our community a better place.

Grand Forks is my home. I’m proud to be an actively engaged community member. I’ve tried over the years to bring a positive and constructive voice to our community discussions, especially in the face of the divisive and toxic discourse that sometimes takes hold in our social media. Like anyone else, I’ve slipped up at times and been part of the problem. Given this opportunity to engage as a potential councillor, I want to be our community’s choice to help bring that rational, experienced and evidence-based perspective to city hall.

Council serves as a venue for thoughtful disagreement, debate and discussion: It helps guide our community forward. As a long-term social worker and a father, I care about the social determinants of community well-being. That includes healthcare, but it also means ensuring that we support our business community’s economic vitality while preserving a healthy environment.

Homelessness is clearly front and centre for Grand Forks, and that’s an area where my career helps bring an informed lens to the discussion. My personal passion brings a caring approach. Whether it be the housing-first approach to address these needs, or a focus on addiction and harm reduction, I’m excited to be on council to help guide our community forward constructively. Council decisions require balance and compassion. I’m ready to bring both.

Effectively and reasonably navigating flood mitigation, preparedness and recovery is top of mind for all of us. I’m ready to jump into discussions about how we best deliver and leverage the supports like the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

Roger Brooks’ community development vision came at the right time for us and I’m pleased to see the community embrace this vision. I look forward to working with the Downtown Business Association and the Boundary Country Regional Chamber of Commerce to remove barriers for delivery of the vibrant downtown business community that we need.

Recreational opportunities are vital attraction and retention of families and professionals in our community, as well as simply making this a better place for all of us. Whether it be a plan for mountain bike trails, an active transportation network, or our new disc golf course, I think council can contribute significantly to making this a bright place to live, play and work.

I have the passion and the experience to bring a balanced and dedicated voice to council. I see that we will accomplish this with a well-supported small business community, respectful and engaged debate, and active and ongoing community engagement in decision making. Please get in touch if you have any questions. I hope to have your support to join our Council in helping move our community forward!

Yours respectfully,

Ian Mitchell

