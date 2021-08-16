Meet the candidates: Central Okanagan-Nicola-Similkameen

Unsure who to vote for? Want to know more about your local candidates? Black Press Media has you covered with profiles of all the Kelowna-Lake Country candidates.

Note: At the time of writing, the Green Party and the People’s Party of Canada have not declared a candidate for the riding. The story will be updated once the candidates have been announced.

Dan Albas – Conservative

Dan Albas is the Conservative Party candidate and the incumbent for Central-Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. He has been the MP for the riding since 2011, and now he is seeking to represent the riding again.

Before his career in politics, Albas was the owner of Kick City Martial Arts. He says he is a firm believer in accountability and is well known for maintaining a 24/7 answering service. He says he is also known to frequently return calls on evenings and weekends.

If elected, Albas promises to be an active MP in the community and in Ottawa. He writes a weekly column to provide constituents with regular updates of his activities. He says he is recognized as one of Canada’s most active MPs on social media.

Joan Phillip – NDP

Joan Phillip is the NDP candidate for Central-Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, and a well known community member in the riding. Originally from the Tsleil Waututh Nation, she now lives and works within the Syilx Nation. This is Phillip’s second run at a federal seat – she ran for the NDP in Central-Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola in the 2019 election.

Phillip is an active member of the Penticton Indian Band and the Okanagan Nation Alliance. She previously served three terms as a council member for the Penticton Indian Band and is now employed as their land manager. She says her experience has allowed her to understand the challenges faced by working people in the province and the riding.

If elected, Phillip promises to make life better for people across the country. She will work with NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and the party to fight for real recovery from COVID-19, make medical care more affordable, work towards reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and take action on climate change.

Sarah Eves – Liberal Party

Sarah Eves is the Liberal Party candidate for Central-Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. She is an elementary school teacher of Inclusive Education in Logan Lake and lives in Merritt with her family. She is also her school’s representative as the LGBTQ2S+ and diversity lead.

Eves says this year’s election is a critical moment in Canada’s history where voters can determine what kind of country they choose to live in. She says she will always stand with LGBTQ2S+, Indigenous and marginalized communities in their fight for human rights. She promises to work towards an inclusive future for all Canadians.

If elected, Eves will support the National Housing Strategy and look into sustaining the Canada Child Benefit and Universal Child Care program. She also promises to work with the Liberal Party to help Canadians recover from the COVID-19 pandemic

