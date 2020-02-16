Meet the athletes: Six Revelstoke skiers headed to BC Winter Games

The games are in Fort St. John Feb. 20-23

The Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club has six athletes racing in the BC Winter Games in Fort St. John Feb. 20-23.

Maeve McLeod. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Maeve McLeod

14 years old

Starting skiing at three years old, started competitive skiing at 9 years old

Downhill skis as well

McLeod said she lives the social aspect of Nordic skiing as well as constantly challenging herself.

She is excited for the upcoming winter games, especially for connecting with her Nordic ski friends from across the province.

Maeve McLeod, training on a snowy Saturday morning at the Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Meya Musseau. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Meya Musseau

13 years old

Was on skis at 2.5 or three years old

Does a little bit of downhill skiing as well

Musseau said she likes Nordic skiing because it gets her outside making new friends. She also enjoys travelling for the sport in addition to it being a great way to stay fit and healthy.

She is feeling good about the upcoming games and expecting it to be a good, fun experience.

Meya Musseau, training at Mt. Macpherson the Saturday before the BC Winter Games. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Micah Jacob. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Micah Jacob

14 years old

Started skiing at five years old

Downhill skis as well

Jacob said he likes the competition aspect of Nordic skiing as well as the fitness.

Micah Jacob, training on a snowy Saturday at the Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Nyssa Thomas. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Nyssa Thomas

14 years old

Started skiing at eight or nine years old

Downhill skis as well

Thomas said she likes Nordic skiing because she gets to spend time with friends, travel and challenge herself.

She is excited about the upcoming games and said it is a good opportunity for her.

Nyssa Thomas was training with her teammates at Mt. Macpherson on the Saturday before the competition. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Ruby Serrouya. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Ruby Serrouya

13 years old

Was on skis at three years old

Downhill skis as well

Serrouya said she likes Nordic skiing because she enjoys spending time outside with friends and she is constantly learning new things about the sport as well as herself.

She is nervous about the upcoming games but excited to see friends from different towns. It is also the first time she will be going to a race without her parents, which she said will be a good experience.

Ruby Serrouya training in the falling snow on Feb. 15, the week before the BC Winter Games. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Sophie Van Oort. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Sophie Van Oort

13 years old

Started skiing at three or four years old

Downhill skis as well

Van Oort said she likes how close everyone on her team is, saying it is a very supportive group of people that she now knows really well. She also likes Nordic skiing for the exercise.

She said she is excited to go to the games without her parents and expects it will be a fun experience.

Sophie Van Oort at practice the Saturday before the 2020 BC Winter Games. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

READ MORE: More than 1,000 youth athletes gear up for BC Winter Games in Fort St. John

READ MORE: Revelstoke nordic skiers headed to BC Winter Games

@JDoll_Revyjocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.