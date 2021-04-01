Meet Surrey’s ‘Top 25 Under 25’ for 2021

Celebration will take place digitally for second year in a row

Govind Deol and Sally Jiao are two of the winners of the 11th annual Surrey Top 25 Under 25 for 2021. (Submitted photos)

The Surrey Board of Trade has announced the 2021 winners of Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25 Awards.

According to the board of trade, the winners will be celebrated during a digital reception on April 22 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

This will be the second year the event will be held digitally due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The event will be inspiring and amazing with new event ingredients to celebrate the leadership of Surrey’s youth,” said board CEO Anita Huberman.

The winners, says the board, were chosen “based upon their business or community achievements, leadership ability, community involvement, professional achievements, and uniqueness of their business or community projects.”

This year’s winners range in age from as young as 15 years old to 25 years old, with Huberman adding 30 per cent of winners are under the age of 20.

The 11th annual Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25 award winners are:

• Natasha Burgert, 19, for Solar Electric Vehicle: A Sustainable Transport

• Adrija Chakrabarti, 21, for Mentoring the Stars Foundation & Hearts of BC Foundation

• Govind Deol, 18, for Camp Next and Surrey Centre Youth Council

• Karanvir Dhillon, 20, for Humanitarian Society of Vancouver

• Sukhraj Dhunna, 18, for Leaders Inspiring Neighbouring Communities (LINC) Organization

• Michael Hong, 22, for Unitiate

• Sally Jiao, 19, for UBC Hope

• Anchal Kataria, 21, for Spread A Smile BC

• Yashmeet Kaur, 24 for, Students Overcoming Opioid Use Disorder and Addictions

• Tavleen Kaur Ramgarhia, 22, for Sikh Health Foundation

• Tavisha Kochhar, 15, for Tavisha’s Helping Hands

• Carissa Konesky, 25, for I Am Tenacious and Girl Guides of Canada

• Graydon Lawson, 21, for ReduceWasteNow

• Harpo Mander, 24, for Brown Girl Guilt

• Tilyna Pawer, 22, for SFU-LYFE

• Jerry Pol, 24, Caliber Projects Ltd.

• Gunreet Sethi,21, for Voices for Hope Foundation

• Stuti Sharma, 16, for The Learning Bridge

• Darshpreet Singh Badyal, 20, for Unitiate

• Tajdeep Singh Sandhu, 19, for Students Overcoming Opioid Use Disorder and Addictions

• Gabriel Soares, 24, for Moment Energy & Team Phantom

• Vivian Tan, 17, for YOUth of BC

• Prabhvir Tiwana, 24, Kids Play Youth Foundation

• Vedanshi Vala, 19, BOLT Safety Society

• Esther Zhang, 17, The Learning Bridge

To register for the digital reception, visit businessinsurrey.com or by calling 604-581-7130.

CBC host Dan Burrit will be the MC for the event.