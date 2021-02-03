Meet Mable ….

Mable, a red-eared slider turtle came to the Buck Creek CANFOR hatchery at Christmas. They can grow to 16 inches in length. And that means she’ll will get a bigger tank soon. (Photo credit needed)
By Rod Link
Mable, a red-eared slider turtle came to the Buck Creek CANFOR hatchery at Christmas. They can grow to 16 inches in length. And that means she'll will get a bigger tank soon. (Photo credit needed)
Mable, a red-eared slider turtle came to the Buck Creek CANFOR hatchery at Christmas. They can grow to 16 inches in length. And that means she’ll will get a bigger tank soon. (Photo credit needed)
By Rod Link
It hasn't been easy during the pandemic for anyone, and especially for folks with kids. It has been even harder for kids who are suddenly stuck in their homes in some parts of the world while are separated from their friends and regular classmates in other parts of the world, with no idea on when they would get back to just having fun.
The District of Houston is notifying residents of an increase in industrial, especially logging traffic between January 25 and March 31. The traffic will be turning on to the Buck Flats road at the intersection at six kilometres and down the hill to the Rabbit Trail. The additional traffic will be due to a temporary seasonal intersection at six kilometres then travelling northbound to the highway. "The intersection will be marked with signage indicating the activity, and there are adequate sightlines at the intersection for the road speeds," said the District's Facebook post. According to Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club, the spot is just below where the trails' parking lot turns in. "Please use caution and watch for trucks. Be uber cautious on those two tight corners - going up and down. Other years it was not a big problem as the road was very well maintained while logging traffic was involved. Heads up everyone!" said an email update from the ski club. (District of Houston photo/Houston Today)
Club President Agathe Bernard found Randy the Omineca Ski Club (OSC) Sasquatch putting in time to finish his Omineca Outsider Open Happy Faces Races (OOOHFR) challenge and posted the photo on the club's Facebook page. The club is encouraging members to participate in the OOOHFR challenge and get a selfie with the Sasquatch if they happen to spot him on the trails. (Omineca Ski Club photo/Lakes District News)
The first Lakes District Arts Council (LDAC) virtual performance and Off The Wall Art Show of the new year features photographs by the Southside's own Mike Robertson and music by the classical piano and violin duo of meagan&amy.
The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated individual action, such as staying home and washing hands, in order to reduce harm to the greater community during a time of crisis.
Priority shift draws questions from community
$100,000 awarded to 203 4-H clubs across Canada this year