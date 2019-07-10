Meet greet in Houston

Conservative candidate Claire Rattee held a meet and greet last week in Houston at Brewstirs Cafe. Rattee was available from 2 - 4 p.m. to answer question from local residents. The Conservative candidate was recently under fire for human skull gift. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

  • Jul. 10, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

