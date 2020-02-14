Meet ‘Carol’: Vintage cruiser being restored by Abbotsford Police

The Abbotsford News took this photo in 1966, which shows the Matsqui Police Department’s Chevy Biscayne on the right. The Abbotsford Police Department is now restoring a 1965 version of this vehicle.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is in the process of restoring a vintage police cruiser that has been named in honour of recently retired Insp. Carol Powell.

“Carol” is a 1965 Chevy Biscayne that was recently purchased and transported from Spokane, Wash. to its new home in Abbotsford.

The project has been undertaken, in partnership with the Abbotsford Police Foundation (APF), in celebration of the APD’s 65th anniversary this year.

The department operated as the Matsqui Police Department for 40 years and then 25 years as the APD, after the communities of Matsqui and Abbotsford amalgamated to become the City of Abbotsford.

The vehicle has been named for Powell in keeping with the tradition of vintage vehicles commonly being named after a significant female figure.

“Carol is well-known in our community and was a well-respected and compassionate police officer,” said Sgt. Judy Bird.

Bird said Powell is known for her volunteer hours and her caring nature, including playing the role of Mrs. Claus on several occasions to deliver toys to sick kids.

The main coordinator of the restoration project is Sgt. Chris Nightingale, who says it has brought together current and retired police officers, including some who are nearing 90 years of age.

“Although we are still in the early stages, the support and generosity from our community have been impressive,” he said.

Nightingale said the goal is to showcase the cruiser at the annual Canada Day parade this year.

The APF is a charitable organization that funds APD programs and projects not covered by its operating budget.

Updates on the car restoration can be found online on the APD’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

