Medevac plucks injured ATV rider from Island Highway near Horne Lake

A Medi Vac helicopter lands on Inland Island Highway near the Horne Lake Road intersection to take a patient who was involved in an ATV accident on Saturday morning near Horne Lake. — Photo courtesy of Collin Elm

A Medi Vac helicopter had to land on Inland Island Highway near Horne Lake Road intersection after an ATV accident Friday night near Horne Lake.

At around 8:15 p.m., southbound traffic was halted for more than an hour to allow the transfer of the patient from an ambulance to the helicopter.

Bow Horn Bay Volunteer Fire Department along with BC Ambulance Paramedics were called to attend the ATV accident that was reported by either a relative or a friend, according the fire chief Geoff Macintosh.

Fire first responders were first on the scene. A few minutes later B.C. Ambulance arrived and took over patient care. There are no details on how the accident happened, said Macintosh.

“It involved only one person,” said Macintosh. “I don’t know the extent of the injury but B.C. Ambulance had us, along with the RCMP, close the Inland Island Highway just south of Horne Lake Road so the air ambulance helicopter could land to take the patient from the B.C. Ambulance and carry on to the hospital.”

Macintosh had no information where they took the patient.

“My understanding was the patient was still conscious but I don’t how serious the injury was,” said Macintosh.

A Spider Lake resident who was biking at the time of the road closure, Collin Elm was able to witness the entire event on the highway.

“I saw the helicopter circling over and I knew it was going to land,” said Elm. “Usually they land at a gravel pit near here and usually its inconspicuous, it’s not bothersome and you don’t need police to cordone off an area to land. For some reason they didn’t do that.

“It was a female that was involved in the accident. She was still being treated when the helicopter landed at around 8:13 p.m. and then about 9:15 p.m. the helicopter took off and the roads were opened again.”

