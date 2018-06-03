Medevac helicopter lands at sports field to assist during apartment fire in Duncan

Fire crews from Duncan, Cowichan Bay and North Cowichan South End are battling a fire at Parkland apartment building in Duncan today.

A medevac helicopter has been on scene, and residents are out of the building. Some had to deal with heavy smoke as they tried to escape. The chopper landed at McAdam Park in the middle of a flag football game.

Fire crews are battling really heavy smoke as well as fire in the building. Crowds gathered nearby.

Ambulances and paramedics are at the ready as firecrews check the building as they work. Both residents and firefighters are being treated for smoke inhalation on the scene.

By 11:50 a.m fire fighters were still reporting “quite a bit of fire” on top floor. By noon, apartments on third floor reported as “no fire” although some were “heavily saturated.” Roof firefighters said their area was clear about 15 minutes later. Fire was still burning in a first floor suite at 12:15. “Alarms are silent” was reported at 12:18.

Firefighters were still looking for a cat, who could have hidden in a closet, and were still busy fighting the fire on the second and first floors at 12:24 p.m.

Two school buses were on standby on McKinstry to take residents away from the scene. An emergency shelter was opened in the multi-purpose hall at the Island Savings Centre for the residents of the apartments by 12:45 p.m.

Firefighters were also trying to best place the big fans so as to blow the heavy smoke out of the building.

By 12:45, there was still concern about one hot spot and the firefighters were checking to make sure.

