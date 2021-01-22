Mechanical issues blamed for Saanich car fire

'Nothing untoward' suspected, no injuries reported, firefighter says

A vehicle fire that sparked in Saanich on Thursday evening was deemed not suspicious.

At about 9 p.m. on Jan. 21, a 911 call came in about a car on fire in the 4700-block of Cordova Bay Road. The Saanich Fire Department worked quickly to put out the flames and no injuries were reported.

Amid several suspicious fires being investigated on the south Island, Platoon Capt. David Elder said this incident appears to have been caused by a mechanical issue and that “nothing untoward” is suspected.

