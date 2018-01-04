Mechanical issue suspected in Highway 99 crash

No injuries after semi goes off the road near 16 Avenue in South Surrey

A mechanical issue may have been the root of a single-vehicle incident that temporarily blocked traffic on Highway 99 in South Surrey Thursday morning.

Const. Mike Halskov of BC RCMP Traffic Services told Peace Arch News that police were alerted to a problem involving a southbound semi truck and trailer near the 16 Avenue off-ramp at 3:40 a.m.

According to a report, the truck driver experienced some kind of difficulty with his vehicle, tried to pull over and ended up going off the road, Halskov said.

One southbound lane of the highway was blocked and the off-ramp closed while crews attended to the incident.

There were no injuries, Halskov said.

