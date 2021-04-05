Mechanical issue causes cancellation of numerous ferry sailings from Nanaimo

Queen of New Westminster will be out of service on Duke Point route for four days

The B.C. Ferries vessel the Queen of New Westminster. (News Bulletin file photo)

B.C. Ferries is cancelling a number of ferry sailings on the Duke Point-Tsawwassen route this week to deal with a mechanical issue on one of its vessels.

The Queen of New Westminster’s 7:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. sailings from Duke Point are being cancelled from Tuesday through Friday, April 6-9.

“We are working to resolve the issue and we will keep you informed as soon as more information becomes available,” B.C. Ferries noted in a travel advisory.

For more information, visit www.bcferries.com.

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries vessel returns to dock after passenger violates COVID-19 orders

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries crew rescues person overboard on sailing from Nanaimo

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin