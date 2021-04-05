Mechanical issue causes cancellation of numerous ferry sailings from Nanaimo

B.C. Ferries is cancelling a number of ferry sailings on the Duke Point-Tsawwassen route this week to deal with a mechanical issue on one of its vessels.
The Queen of New Westminster’s 7:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. sailings from Duke Point are being cancelled from Tuesday through Friday, April 6-9.
“We are working to resolve the issue and we will keep you informed as soon as more information becomes available,” B.C. Ferries noted in a travel advisory.
