McLure Wildfire Monument Society dissolved

The Wildfire Dragon Monument Site features not only the Wildfire Dragon Carving, but also a six sided kiosk that tells the story of the McLure Wildfire of 2003 and all those who came to help. It also has a history marker for a pioneer family of the area. The monument site is situated south of Barriere on the Louis Creek Industrial Park next to the Yellowhead Highway.Jill Hayward photo:

It was reported at the District of Barriere Oct 7, 2019, regular council meeting that the McLure Wildfire Monument Society has recently dissolved.

The Society was formed in 2004 by a small group of dedicated volunteers after the McLure Wildfire of 2003 destroyed numerous homes and businesses within the communities of Louis Creek and Barriere, including the area’s major employer Tolko Mill. The Wildfire Dragon Monument site was built by the Society, with all funds raised coming from donations and sponsorships to create the site that is situated within the Louis Creek Industrial Park. The site was officially opened in 2008, has since become a District of Barriere park, and is confirmed as a tourist destination within the valley.

Last Monday the Society officially gifted its property assets situated on the Wildfire Dragon Monument site in the Industrial Park to the District of Barriere to take care of for the people of the North Thompson Valley.

The Society’s letter requesting voluntary revocation of their charitable society (signed by society president Bob Hearn) states, “This letter is to advise that we are requesting Voluntary Revocation because this Society has achieved the goals and purposes for which it was created.”

A letter from Campbell and Company Chartered Professional Accountants Ltd., acting on behalf of the Society, states the Society “estimates the value of real property on the monument site being gifted to the District of Barriere is valued between $60,000 to $70,000”.

A plaque in front of the Wildfire Dragon Monument carving on the Louis Creek site states: “This site has been established by the McLure Wildfire Monument Society. A group committed in the belief that the story of the McLure Wildfire of 2003 must be forever marked in the history of the North Thompson Valley. Marked not because of the devastation created by the wildfire, but to memorialize the determination, compassion, and generosity shown by those who came to fight the fires, to help in the aftermath, and to assist in rebuilding our communities; it is also for those who reside here, who picked up the pieces and created something beautiful – this site is your mark in time. We thank you all.” McLure Wildfire Monument Society, July 26, 2008.