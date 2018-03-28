McLure Fire Department asks to become a TNRD managed Fire Service

In a response to the board's recent decision to cease funding to society- run volunteer fire departments effective 2022, the McLure Volunteer Fire Fighters and Recreation Society (MVFFRS) requested that the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) consider moving fire protection services for McLure and Vinsulla to a TNRD-directed fire department model.

The new model will help reduce the legal risk to TNRD volunteer fire protection committees and create a safer environment for volunteer firefighters through mandatory fire training, fire ground operations and administration.

At the Mar. 15, Thompson Nicola Regional District Board Meeting staff were authorized to begin the formal process of establishing a TNRD-administered fire protection service in McLure. This will entail holding public information meetings to determine if there is general support for service establishment.