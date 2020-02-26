McLeod students visit community businesses on Pink Shirt Day

‘All You Need is Love.’
This Pink Shirt Day, W.L. McLeod elementary students, inspired by the Beatles, visited various businesses and sang their hearts out to the famed song.
After their performance, a student handed over a book ‘All You Need is Love McLeod Pink Shirt Day 2020’ book to each business which includes the students interpretation of the classic Beatles song.
Each class took a section of the lyrics, Principal Libby Hart explained.
“We hope a copy of the book will remain in their waiting rooms for years to come as a reminder of kindness and caring,” she added.
Kindness, caring and inclusion are topics discussed at the elementary school during Pink Shirt Day.
The theme for the Feb. 26 event across Canada in 2020, is “Lift each other up”, which aims to make people look beyond their differences and celebrate things that make us unique, states CKNW on their website.
