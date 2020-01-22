Mclean’s Shipyard sells

Dry dock for vessels at McLeans Ship Yard, Jan. 2020. New purchasers of the shipyard are the owners of Adventure Tours and Westcoach Launch. (Photo by: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The McLean’s Shipyard, a Prince Rupert family run business for over a century, has sold to the Davis family, who own Adventure Tours and Westcoast Launch.

The intent of the new owners is not to change the purpose of the business, but to improve it, said Debbie Davis, the new owner and CFO of Adventure Tours and Westcoast Launch. The owners did not want to see the shipyard turn into anything different.

“Prince Rupert needs a ship yard. We need one in the north coast,” Davis said. “There are lots of services in the north that need the shipyard. We want to continue and be able to service large vessels.”

McLean’s is the only location in the region where larger boats can go to be serviced. The alternative is to sail north to Alaska or south to Vancouver Island for repair work if the vessel needs to be hoisted out of the water.

The shipyard, which was founded in 1909, started off in Cow Bay by founder Norman McLean and moved to Seal Cove in 1927. The shipyard has been run by a family member since its inception. McLean’s Shipyard was the longest run family business in Prince Rupert with the enterprise evolving over the years from ship building to repairs and maintenance. At its peak during the Second World War McLean’s employed up to 80 workers, in 1965 the workforce had declined to 35 and then in recent years down to five. This is mainly due to the decline of the fishing fleet, Davis said.

“We are excited to help continue the operation and grow the shipyard into a safer and prosperous business. Safety is first,” Davis said.

