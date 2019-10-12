McKenzie Road shut down by police for hours last night due to mental health incident

People reportedly heard police negotiating with individual to come outside house

A mental health incident caused all of McKenzie Road north of Marshall Road to be closed off by Abbotsford police for hours last night.

Police were called to a house on McKenzie Road around 6:00 p.m. and were reportedly heard negotiating with an individual inside and trying to get them to come outside.

Because the incident stemmed from a mental health issue, police wanted to take their time in approaching the situation, according to an Abbotsford police spokesperson.

Mckenzie Road opened around 12 a.m. this morning.