McKenzie Road shut down by police for hours last night due to mental health incident

People reportedly heard police negotiating with individual to come outside house

  • Oct. 12, 2019 12:00 a.m.
A mental health incident caused all of McKenzie Road north of Marshall Road to be closed off by Abbotsford police for hours last night.

Police were called to a house on McKenzie Road around 6:00 p.m. and were reportedly heard negotiating with an individual inside and trying to get them to come outside.

Because the incident stemmed from a mental health issue, police wanted to take their time in approaching the situation, according to an Abbotsford police spokesperson.

Mckenzie Road opened around 12 a.m. this morning.

