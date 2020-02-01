McKenzie interchange floods, traffic detoured

Motorists advised to use caution, next update expected 9 a.m.

Flooding closes the McKenzie interchange the morning of Feb. 1. (DriveBC screen grab)

Flooding hit the new McKenzie Avenue interchange on Highway 1 in Saanich for a second time Saturday morning.

DriveBC declared the exit closed due to flooding around 6:30 a.m. with a detour using the bus route early Saturday morning.

The next expected update is expected at 9 a.m.

The interchange also flooded in early January, limiting morning rush hour traffic to one lane on a Tuesday morning.

In the wake of a significant rainfall and storm, many roads are flooded and some without power across Vancouver Island. Highway 1 is closed for nine kilometres through Chemainus and on the south Island, the Pacific Marine Road is also closed until further notice.

