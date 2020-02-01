McKenzie interchange floods, traffic detoured

Flooding hit the new McKenzie Avenue interchange on Highway 1 in Saanich for a second time Saturday morning.
DriveBC declared the exit closed due to flooding around 6:30 a.m. with a detour using the bus route early Saturday morning.
The next expected update is expected at 9 a.m.
The interchange also flooded in early January, limiting morning rush hour traffic to one lane on a Tuesday morning.
In the wake of a significant rainfall and storm, many roads are flooded and some without power across Vancouver Island. Highway 1 is closed for nine kilometres through Chemainus and on the south Island, the Pacific Marine Road is also closed until further notice.
Significant flooding over many parts of the lower island please check conditions @DriveBC for major routes #knowbeforeyougo #yyj #cowichan #transcanada #bcstorm @TranBC @DriveBC @malahatdrive
