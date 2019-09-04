McDonald’s managers offered free school credit towards degrees at UFV

New partnership allows work training courses to supplement classes in four programs

McDonald's managers who have completed work training courses at the chain can now earn school-credit in four programs offered at UFV. (Photo courtesy of UFV.)

University of Fraser Valley students employed as managers for McDonald’s Canada can now get extra credit towards their university degrees from the training they received at work.

“UFV is excited to partner with McDonald’s Canada in offering a variety of pathways to students’ goals,” said Liana Thompson, director of continuing education at UFV.

If students complete the management training courses offered at the fast-food chain they can knock off some credits required for a bachelor’s of integrated studies, hospitality and event planning, management skills certificate or a general studies diploma.

“McDonald’s management training provides relevant knowledge and experience that aligns with the learning outcomes in these four UFV credentials. These programs are very flexible and attractive to students because they integrate career experience, professional training and academic study.”

The agreement is meant to allow working people to reduce the time needed to attain their secondary education.

“This is an incredibly important partnership and well-deserved recognition for people in management,” said Sid Johnson, local McDonald’s franchisee. “I’m so pleased that we can simultaneously offer exciting new opportunities for growth and education through amazing institutions like UFV.”

