A detour will be in place for non-local traffic

Paving will close an East Kelowna road this back-to-school season.

Between Tuesday, September 7 and Friday, September 10, McCulloch Road will be closed between Rose and K.L.O roads for re-paving. Crews will be working between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Local traffic will be permitted to enter the work zone, but all other cars will be directed through a detour.

