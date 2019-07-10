McCulloch Road closed for water project

Starting July 15, until mid-August, McCulloch Road will be closed between KLO and Reekie roads

Starting Monday, July 15, until mid-August, McCulloch Road will be closed between KLO and Reekie roads as work gets underway to install three new water mains.

“Water main installation in this section of McCulloch will provide a critical link to the northern part of Southeast Kelowna, as part of this phase of the Kelowna Integrated Water Project,” said Patrick Aylard, project manager with the city. “We appreciate the continuing patience and cooperation of area residents, businesses and visitors while work is underway.”

A detour will run along East Kelowna, Reid, Pooley and Rose roads, and access to Hart Road will be available from Pooley Road.

Residents and businesses within the work zone will have access to their properties. Local businesses, transit and tourist routes will remain open.

Two transit stops on McCulloch Road will be temporarily relocated, and transit routes serving this area may experience delays due to construction. Visit bctransit.com/kelowna or call 250-860-8121 for schedules and plan travel accordingly.

To view current road conditions in Kelowna, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport. Get the most up-to-date information about the project by subscribing to project updates at kelowna.ca/water.

