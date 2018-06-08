Mayors to meet premier Monday to talk about speculation tax

The mayors of Kelowna and West Kelowna wil meet with John Horgan Monday in Kelowna

Premier John Horgan will meet with the mayors of Kelowna and West Kelowna Monday to talk about the speculation tax. —Image: Black Press Files

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s meeting with the mayors of Kelowna and West Kelowna to discuss the planned provincial speculation tax is coming sooner rather than later.

Lasrt week Horgan said he would meet West Kelowna’s Doug Findlater and Kelowna’s Colin Basran “later this month” when he was in the Okanagan.

But the premier’s office has confirmed the meeting will take place in Kelowna on Monday morning. It is the only event the premier is scheduled to attend in the city.

The mayors, who say the speculation tax will be bad for development and the overall economies of their respective cities, are expected to argue to have Kelowna and West Kelowna excluded from the tax.

Related story: Kelowna’s mayor says he’ll talk to B.C.’s premier about speculation tax

The tax would slap an additional levy on the owners of secondary property in several B.C. municpalities and is widely opposed in both cities.

The tax, which is expected to be implemented in the fall, would only be applicable in the Lower Mainland, the Fraser Valley, the Victoria and Nanaimo areas, as well as Kelowna and West Kelowna.

On Friday Findlater declined to comment on the upcoming meeting, confirming he has been invited to a meeting with Horgan but said he was asked not disclose any information.

“Nothing to say at the moment,” he said.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.