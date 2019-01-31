Mayors to field questions from development industry at Fraser Valley forum

Panel of Fraser Valley mayors and municipal reps organized by the Urban Development Institute

Left to right (top) Mayor Pam Alexis, District of Mission, Mayor Henry Braun, Abbotsford, Mayor Jack Froese, Langley Township, Mayor Val van den Broek, Langley City, Mayor Ken Popove, Chilliwack and Councillor Ahmed Yousef, Maple Ridge.

A panel discussion about managing growth and development in the Fraser Valley is expected to draw about 250 people to the Langley Events Centre today (Thursday) to see seven mayors and municipal representatives take questions.

The seventh annual forum of Fraser Valley mayors has been organized by the Urban Development Institute (UDI), a nonprofit that describes itself at the “voice of the real estate development industry in British Columbia” with a membership that includes developers, architects, accountants, lawyers, construction companies and municipalities.

“It’s a great opportunity to talk to developers,” said Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek.

Mayor van den Broek and Langley Township mayor Jack Froese were scheduled to take part in the forum, along with Abbotsford mayor Henry Braun, Chilliwack mayor Ken Popove and District of Mission mayor Pam Alexis, and an unnamed representative from the City of Surrey.

It is part of a municipal expo, where the Fraser Valley communities display their promotional materials and information to developers and related professions.

UDI manager Ginny Normandeau said each mayor will be asked a question from a list of subjects, that includes their municipal traffic plans, commercial and industrial land availability, speed of application approvals, secondary suites and “other quick solutions for rental housing crisis.”