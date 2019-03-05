Mayors seek change to regional transit commission appointment process

Members have the power to establish transit routes and set tax rates to fund transit services

A View Royal resident waits for a bus in her neighbourhood. (Goldstream News Gazette file photo)

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said the Victoria Regional Transit Commission (VRTC) appoints members based on legislation in the BC Transit act and “not on a rotational basis.”

The decision to re-elect certain members for several years excludes some representatives of municipalities in Greater Victoria that have never held the position.

The mayors of View Royal and Central Saanich have sent multiple letters to the transportation minister asking for a change in how appointments are made, said View Royal Mayor David Screech.

ALSO READ: View Royal Mayor calls on province to change Victoria Transit Commission statute on appointments

The BC Transit Act states one mayor from Sidney, North Saanich or Central Saanich and one mayor from Colwood, Metchosin, View Royal, Langford, Highlands, Sooke or the electoral area director for Juan de Fuca be appointed to the commission.

Susan Brice, chair of the VRTC said she has “nothing to do with” the decision to re-elect the mayor of North Saanich and the mayor of Colwood while leaving out two others and seven other municipalities, respectively.

A representative for chief operating officer Brian Anderson similarly denied making the appointments and suggested a call to the provincial offices.

ALSO READ: Colwood mayor lands a seat on Greater Victoria transit commission

Commission members have the power to establish transit routes and set tax rates to fund transit services.

The lack of a rotational basis has made it difficult to table specific issues of municipalities, as such routing and delay issues, Screech previously told Black Press Media.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter