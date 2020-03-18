Mayor stands by statement ‘no confirmed cases yet’ in Chilliwack

But Mayor Ken Popove clarified that everyone can assume there may be cases, and to act accordingly

Mayor Ken Popove is standing by his statement of March 17 that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chilliwack yet.

But he formally acknowledged Wednesday morning that everyone should assume there may be cases in the community, and to act accordingly with strict social distancing, and using the new self-assessment tool if feeling unwell.

“As the number of cases continues to rise, I think we can now assume that there may already be cases in Chilliwack,” Popove said.

“As your city, we continue to work proactively regarding this rapidly evolving situation, and I am asking the community to do their part to help us flatten the curve.”

People must take the recommendations seriously.

“While we have not been officially made aware of any cases of COVID-19 in Chilliwack, it is important that we do not become complacent.”

He called for people to stay calm, and said Chilliwack will rise up to meet any challenges.

“Last night, I joined 170 B.C. mayors on a conference call with Minister of Health Adrian Dix, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, to receive an update on the COVID-19 situation in our province,” Popove said in a written statement. “The call was reassuring and I am confident that these leaders have the situation well in hand.”

These conference calls will be weekly, and the mayor pledged to share information with Chilliwack as soon as it becomes available.

“Put social distancing into practice and stay home, if possible. Practise good hand washing hygiene.

“If you feel unwell, stay home, and use the Province’s new COVID-19 self-assessment tool to determine if you need testing.”

