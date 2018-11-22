Mayor says city’s statement on ‘vexatious’ FOI requests wasn’t vetted by him

White Rock's response to freedom-of-information audit included elements 'that didn't need to be said'

White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker said he and his council will be reviewing “how media releases are done” following a statement posted on the city website Thursday morning that took aim at Freedom of Information applicants.

The unattributed statement was issued by city staff without the knowledge or approval of himself or other council members, Walker told Peace Arch News Thursday afternoon.

He said that while he agreed with some of the points made in the statement, he takes issue with the “phraseology” and with comments critical of FOI applicants that “didn’t need to be said at all.”

“It’s unfortunate,” he said. “It’s not my position and we’re reviewing it.

“It would be better if myself and the (city’s) chief executive officer have the opportunity to see things before they go out.”

The posting described as a “statement from the city,” was published in response to the audit report issued Thursday morning by the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for B.C. which said the city “has serious issues” with how it manages FOI requests.

According to the report, White Rock is the second highest complained-about city the commission has dealt with over the last five years, and most of the concerns related to failure to meet legislated timelines and missing documentation.

While the city’s online response said that the city plans to implement the recommendations of the report and that it has already made a number of improvements to procedures, it also said it was “disappointed that the scope of the Audit did not include a review of the specific content of access of information requests or the difficulties faced by White Rock related to vexatious, frivolous, or systematic requests.”

Walker said he shared the disappointment at the limited scope of the audit, but he rejected what he viewed as the city statement’s blanket criticism of FOI applicants.

As well, Walker said he rejected the further statement that “a small number of other individuals have also been making regular and coordinated FOI access requests and seem to be taking the matter to the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for B.C. regardless of the City’s response.”

“That didn’t need to be said,” Walker said, adding he believes in the right of residents to make FOI requests.

“I don’t think that we should make small of that. This is important information for these individuals.”

Walker added that council will continue to review FOI processes to make sure that information is made available and that city business is conducted in an open and transparent manner.

White Rock Coun. Erika Johanson – who told PAN after seeing the city statement that she had submitted five FOI requests to the city as a private citizen – said she was also unhappy with the statement, which noted the city had sought relief from the OIPC due to “an individual who was abusing the FOI process.”

“I agree with a resident who pointed it out to me that this is insulting,” she said. “I take exception…everybody gets painted with the same brush.”

Johanson added she would be raising the way the statement was written at the next council meeting on Dec. 10.

“I think it would have been fair to say that we accepted the recommendations and move on from there, rather than get in another dig at the people who have been trying to pry open the jaws of information in White Rock,” she said.

White Rock chief administrative officer Dan Bottrill was not immediately available for comment late Thursday afternoon.