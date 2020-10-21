Mayor Noll, Councillor Seymour sworn-in at Greenwood’s McCarthur Centre

A small crowd came out to watch the final act of the city's byelection

Mayor Barry Noll greeted constituents after his swearing-in ceremony at Greenwood’s McArthur Centre Wednesday evening, Oct. 21. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Mayor Barry Noll and Councillor Mark Seymour were officially sworn in at a council meeting at Greenwood’s McArthur Centre Wednesday evening, Oct. 21.

The ceremony marked the end of the byelection triggered by the resignations of former mayor Ed Smith, who left office for health reasons last March, and Councillor Gerry Shaw, who gave up his seat in a bid to replace Smith.

READ MORE: Greenwood mayor Ed smith resigns

READ MORE: Mayor-elect Noll and Councillor-elect Seymour win Greenwood byelection

[gps-image name=”23083928_web1_201029-GBC-SWEARING_IN-GREENWOOD_2.jpg”]

Sat across from 16 residents who’d come to watch, Noll and Seymour each swore an oath that they hadn’t violated the Local Government Act, vowing never to use their positions for personal gain.

Noll then donned the city’s mayoral sash, which he said “fits like a glove.”

“I appreciate that the community has spoken,” Mayor Noll addressed the crowd.

“I know for a fact that we have an amazing city and amazing people,” he said.

“I will do my best to be my best. Thank you.”

@ltritsch1 laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Boundary Creek Times