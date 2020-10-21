Mayor Noll, Councillor Seymour sworn-in at Greenwood’s McCarthur Centre

Mayor Barry Noll and Councillor Mark Seymour were officially sworn in at a council meeting at Greenwood’s McArthur Centre Wednesday evening, Oct. 21.
The ceremony marked the end of the byelection triggered by the resignations of former mayor Ed Smith, who left office for health reasons last March, and Councillor Gerry Shaw, who gave up his seat in a bid to replace Smith.
[gps-image name=”23083928_web1_201029-GBC-SWEARING_IN-GREENWOOD_2.jpg”]
Sat across from 16 residents who’d come to watch, Noll and Seymour each swore an oath that they hadn’t violated the Local Government Act, vowing never to use their positions for personal gain.
Noll then donned the city’s mayoral sash, which he said “fits like a glove.”
“I appreciate that the community has spoken,” Mayor Noll addressed the crowd.
“I know for a fact that we have an amazing city and amazing people,” he said.
“I will do my best to be my best. Thank you.”
