Mayor: Harrison officials stress staying the course, looking ahead

As whispers of reaching a more normal way of everyday life start to percolate, local leaders are encouraging residents to stay the course and prepare for the future.

In his weekly address to the village of Harrison Hot Springs, Mayor Leo Facio continued to encourage residents in their sustained efforts to keep coronavirus at bay.

“It is so important at this time of crisis that we take care of each other and not forget to contact our families, friends and neighbours,” Facio said in his statement, released Thursday (April 30). “Continue with physical distancing and good hygiene, stay at home, but still find some time to take in some fresh air near your home and enjoy our beautiful surroundings.”

Village officials are working on a strategy to re-open roads, beaches and various village facilities once provincial health restrictions begin to relax.

Facio stressed the need to support local business as much as possible during this difficult time, stating approximately 500 workers in the hospitality industry have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

“We will need them back at some point, hopefully sooner rather than later,” Facio stated.

He added the federal and provincial governments are providing assistance for residents and businesses alike as the economy gradually heals.

As far as property taxes are concerned, the deadline remains July 2; however, the late penalty for paying after the date will not be assessed until October 1 for this year only. Facio noted the province has property tax deferment programs available to owners of principal residences in the area. This program allows those who qualify to defer payment of property taxes until the property is sold.

On a local level, village officials and staff are focused on minimizing economic impact and providing essential services to villagers. To sustain water and wastewater systems, the village is seeking to partner with neighbouring communities in a mutual aid agreement should either entity require assistance.

As far as Village Council goes, Facio announced the installation of a video recording system in the council chambers to be tested out at Monday’s meeting (May 4).

“If all goes well, a recording of the meeting will be uploaded to YouTube for you to watch at your convenience,” Facio said. “A link to the video will be available on our website the day after the meeting.”

Facio urged residents to refrain from going to the emergency room for COVID-19 testing, per the instructions of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. The 8-1-1 hotline or your family physician should be contacted first if you contract flu-like symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing and a fever.

“For all other urgent issues, the emergency room is there for you,” Facio stated. “Do not leave any health issue too late!”

“Together, we will overcome this,” Facio concluded. “Be calm, be kind, stay safe, everyone.”

