May snowfall keeps Vernon resort on its toes

SilverStar Mountain Resort received a substantial dump Friday, May 28, 2021

Less than one month before bike season rolls out and Silver Star was dumped with snow May 28, 2021.

“Hang on… what month is it?” SilverStar Mountain Resort said. “Mother Nature keeping us on our toes with today’s snowfall.”

Snow fell at higher elevations overnight Thursday, May 27, and into Friday morning. Evidence of the white stuff was also observed at Oyama Lake Eco Lodge.

But the forecast is calling for the mercury to rise over the weekend, reaching 31 on Tuesday, June 1.

SilverStar Mountain Resort opens for the summer season June 25.

